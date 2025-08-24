Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

