Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sugarmade and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $2.40 million 0.00 -$3.04 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.99 $429.88 million $0.62 15.66

Profitability

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Sugarmade.

This table compares Sugarmade and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 135.47% 14.19%

Risk & Volatility

Sugarmade has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sugarmade and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Sugarmade on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

