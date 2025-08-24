Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.2670 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

