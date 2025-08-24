Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $571.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

