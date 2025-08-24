Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 96,210 Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. Black Hills comprises 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Hills Trading Up 2.1%
Black Hills stock opened at $60.9510 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.
Black Hills Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Black Hills Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
