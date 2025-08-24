Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1,224.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 107,422 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83,353 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RRC opened at $33.3270 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.