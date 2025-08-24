Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 152,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000. OGE Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,525,000 after purchasing an additional 364,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 137,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 283,281 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.5450 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

