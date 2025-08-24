Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $69.1750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

