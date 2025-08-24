Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 58,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.2170 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

