DG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 533,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises 1.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 99,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 573,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

