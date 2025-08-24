Avista Corporation $AVA Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1,027.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,105 shares during the quarter. Avista makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.19% of Avista worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $37.2690 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.29%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

