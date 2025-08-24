Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 42,206 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,204,000 after buying an additional 1,859,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 689,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9%

CAKE opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. The trade was a 63.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,723 shares of company stock worth $11,005,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.