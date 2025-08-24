Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 100,127 Old National Bancorp $ONB

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,923 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $78,293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,916,000 after buying an additional 1,850,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 161.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,190,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.72 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

