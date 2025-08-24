Financial Survey: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 6.05% 13.10% 1.83% MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.80 billion 0.61 $277.00 million $5.91 10.56 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.00 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bread Financial and MGT Capital Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 3 5 4 0 2.08 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $64.9091, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Bread Financial beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

