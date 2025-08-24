Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.