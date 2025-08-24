Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 6,753 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,289,000 after purchasing an additional 562,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,559,000 after buying an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after buying an additional 597,845 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $24.2280 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The business had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

