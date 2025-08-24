2,714 Shares in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NFG opened at $87.1250 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

