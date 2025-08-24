Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $248.0150 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,080,275.97. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

