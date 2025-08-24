Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.86.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $6,916,969.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,328,448.05. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,221,152 shares of company stock valued at $538,490,378. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $441.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

