Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,714.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $4,933,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Solar by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,709 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 229,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price objective (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,477. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.