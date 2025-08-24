13,301 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Up 4.7%

LULU opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $185.95 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.