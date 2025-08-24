Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $694.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $675.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $710.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

