Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2%

LIN stock opened at $481.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.18. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.