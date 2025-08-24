StepStone Group LP Invests $2.03 Million in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. KANZHUN comprises approximately 2.1% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,325,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,609,000 after buying an additional 1,970,441 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $6,750,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in KANZHUN by 15.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

BZ stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

The business also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

