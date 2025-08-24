Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 401 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.