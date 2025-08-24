Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.7%

BSX stock opened at $105.9950 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.