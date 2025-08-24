Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 570.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,064,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,541,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,592,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.1%

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.