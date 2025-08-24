Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,483 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,534,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,236 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

Oracle stock opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.