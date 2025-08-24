Broadleaf Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,559,000. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,816.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after buying an additional 107,979 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9,314.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.86.

Shares of APP stock opened at $441.68 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.98.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $6,916,969.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,328,448.05. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,221,152 shares of company stock worth $538,490,378. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

