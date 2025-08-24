Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

