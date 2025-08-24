Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.6%

Eaton stock opened at $347.3570 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.