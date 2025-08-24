APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 225.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.01 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.60.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

