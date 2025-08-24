Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

