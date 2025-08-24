Reviewing Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Zevra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -30.50% -29.63% Zevra Therapeutics 4.33% -112.40% -37.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Zevra Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$73.21 million ($3.43) -6.80 Zevra Therapeutics $23.61 million 22.44 -$105.51 million ($0.21) -44.95

Tourmaline Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tourmaline Bio and Zevra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zevra Therapeutics 0 1 8 1 3.00

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $50.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 115.11%. Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 151.21%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevra Therapeutics is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Zevra Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome. In addition, it offers AZSTARYS, a once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients aged six years and older; OLPRUVA to treat urea cycle disorders; and Arimoclomol for the treatment of niemann pick disease type C, an ultra-rare neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Commave Therapeutics SA to develop, manufacture and commercialize the company’s product candidates containing SDX and d-methylphenidate; and license agreement with Acer and Relief Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights for OLPRUVA. The company was formerly known as KemPharm, Inc. and changed its name to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2023. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.