Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 406.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 1,621,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

