Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $307.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average is $305.63. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.79 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

