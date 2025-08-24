APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $47,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $752.3780 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $713.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $763.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

