Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $212.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

