APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $53,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $141.6710 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

