Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,690 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

