Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WBA stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.