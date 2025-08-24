T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 586,183 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,183 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA opened at $5.1250 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.74.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

