James Labe Acquires 31,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,620.20. The trade was a 21.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Labe bought 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe bought 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $178,270.36.

On Monday, August 11th, James Labe bought 76,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $483,210.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $6.4150 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.