Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.45 Million in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 17,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 160,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,490,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,969,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $143.6210 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

