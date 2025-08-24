Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

