Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 99,088 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. $CRNT

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 859.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,088 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of Ceragon Networks worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1,419.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

