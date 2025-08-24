Dodge & Cox Acquires 11,100 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 241,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.3250 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The business had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.2471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

