Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495,038 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $940.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.Stratasys’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.