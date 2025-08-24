Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Portillo’s Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of PTLO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Insider Transactions at Portillo’s
In other Portillo’s news, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,016.35. This trade represents a 29.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Profile
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
