Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PTLO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,016.35. This trade represents a 29.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.