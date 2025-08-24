Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 78,104 Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after acquiring an additional 730,978 shares during the period. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,060,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 441,291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

